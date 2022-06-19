Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $328.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

