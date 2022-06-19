Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,428,000 after buying an additional 103,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

