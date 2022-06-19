Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 11,379 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $76.47.

