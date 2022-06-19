RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

