Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $536.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $24.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.95. 1,967,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $523.29 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

