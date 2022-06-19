Reviewing AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) & The Competition

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -10.83 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.19 billion $344.44 million 1.11

AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 125 429 607 19 2.44

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.48%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.86%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile rivals beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

