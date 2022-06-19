Reviewing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.02% 6.43% 1.24% Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aramark and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 1 4 4 0 2.33 Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 200.75%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Aramark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.10 billion 0.62 -$90.83 million $0.58 50.69 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.03 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Aramark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

