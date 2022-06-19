Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.0709 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $51,424.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.01298362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00097918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

