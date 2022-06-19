Robert W. Baird Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $89.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $692,928 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

