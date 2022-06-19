Robert W. Baird Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $29.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

