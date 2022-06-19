Robust Token (RBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $620.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00030632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $148,123.57 and $620.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.01134332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

