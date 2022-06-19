Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,694. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

