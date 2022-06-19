ROOBEE Market Cap Achieves $3.59 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $789,632.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011098 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00156086 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

