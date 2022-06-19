Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.73.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.