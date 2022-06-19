RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 2,855 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

