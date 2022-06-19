RVW Wealth LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,167,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

