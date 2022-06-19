RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 37,872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.