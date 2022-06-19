Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

