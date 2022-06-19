SafeCapital Tops One Day Volume of $170.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2,735.70 and $170.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00122960 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

