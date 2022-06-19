SafeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $114.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.03 or 0.99618632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00220437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00114171 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00153166 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

