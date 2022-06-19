Salem Capital Management Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

