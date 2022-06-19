Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1,704.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 424,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE VNT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.