Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

