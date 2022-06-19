Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. WestRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.