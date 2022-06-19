Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 875,160 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

