Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

