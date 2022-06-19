Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

