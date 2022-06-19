Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 242,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,071,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.