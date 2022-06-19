Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

