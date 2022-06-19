Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.