Seigniorage Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $164,921.88 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $164,921.88 and $29,089.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

