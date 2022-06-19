SHIELD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $62,626.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.35 or 0.05456920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00263530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00554657 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001177 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

