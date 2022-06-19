Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MOTR stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £189.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.46. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($4.87).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

Further Reading

