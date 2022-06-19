Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $12.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at $33,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

