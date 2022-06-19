Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $12,222.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.02043363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00094727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.