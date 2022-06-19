SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDC. Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

