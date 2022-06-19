SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDC. Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.
NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.