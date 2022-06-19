Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Snowflake stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.53.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

