SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,286 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

