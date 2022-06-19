SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

