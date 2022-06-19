SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

