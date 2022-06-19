SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

