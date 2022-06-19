SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 12,147 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $29.32 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

