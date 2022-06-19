SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

