Somerset Trust Co Invests $200,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.