S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

SPGI traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $319.93. 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

