Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Reaches $9.58 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.39 or 1.00109654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00121525 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

