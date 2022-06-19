SparkPoint (SRK) One Day Volume Hits $135,490.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $135,490.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,643,799,090 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

