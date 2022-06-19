Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDE shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE SDE opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

