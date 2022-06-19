SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

TOTL stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

