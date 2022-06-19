SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.3% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

